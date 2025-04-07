Gem Powers Startup Growth At Startup Mahakumbh 2025 With 1,000+ Registrations & Rs 38,500 Cr In Transactions

MENAFN - KNN India)The three-day Startup Mahakumbh 2025 has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone for India's entrepreneurial landscape.

The event featured specialised pavilions showcasing India's strengths across multiple sectors including DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, Artificial Intelligence, and Gaming, demonstrating the country's expanding innovation capabilities.

Government e Marketplace (GeM), a strategic presenting partner at the event, emerged as a key participant, highlighting the crucial role of public procurement in fostering innovation and inclusive development.

According to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GeM's involvement reflected its ongoing commitment to supporting Indian startups by facilitating their access to government markets and creating new opportunities aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

According to the Ministry's statement, GeM has enabled transactions exceeding Rs 38,500 crore for more than 30,000 startups to date, cementing its position as a catalyst in India's rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem.

GeM's presence at the Mahakumbh served to bridge the critical gap between innovators and government buyers, enabling startups to achieve faster scale, market validation, and meaningful contributions to India's global innovation standing.

This impact was further amplified through a well-attended panel discussion featuring insights from GeM leaders, industry experts, and policymakers, reinforcing GeM's transformative role in converting public procurement into a growth platform for India's emerging entrepreneurs.

In his keynote address focusing on government-startup collaboration, GeM CEO Ajay Bhadoo emphasised the collaborative approach, stating, "Let's work together and unlock the true potential of public procurement in driving startup growth, inclusive development, and Atmanirbhar Bharat."

His address highlighted how platforms like GeM can scale innovative homegrown solutions and support startups through policy-driven opportunities.

The event, which concluded on Saturday, saw remarkable engagement metrics with GeM addressing over 2,500 startup queries and facilitating more than 1,000 startup registrations and cataloguing processes.

Additionally, GeM hosted over 1,500 interactive sessions, including personalised mentoring and group engagements focused on onboarding and skill development through GeM's Learning Management System.

The GeM Pavilion featured over 70 innovative startups, with 30 startup pods provided free of cost to winners of GeM's Start-o-nauts Challenge.

(KNN Bureau)