Battison Honda Adds The 2026 Honda Passport To Its Inventory

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Battison Honda is thrilled to announce the arrival of the 2026 Honda Passport, a versatile midsize SUV built to handle both city streets and off-road terrain with confidence. Featuring a bold design, a powerful performance package and advanced safety and technology features, the new Honda Passport is ready to improve the driving experience for Oklahoma City drivers.

The 2026 Honda Passport boasts a striking exterior with a refreshed grille, sculpted body lines and aggressive LED headlights. Its sturdy build and higher ground clearance make it ideal for those who enjoy outdoor adventures while maintaining a refined aesthetic for urban driving. New wheel designs and a variety of color options allow customers to personalize their Passport to match their style.

Under the hood, the 2026 Passport is powered by a robust V6 engine, delivering impressive horsepower and torque for smooth acceleration and confident towing capability. Paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system and multiple drive modes, this SUV adapts effortlessly to different road conditions, from highways to rugged trails.

Inside, the 2026 Honda Passport offers a spacious and sophisticated cabin with premium materials, supportive seating and an intuitive dashboard layout. The infotainment system features a high-resolution touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration and an available premium sound system for an immersive audio experience. Ample cargo space and versatile rear seating configurations ensure practicality for daily commutes and weekend road trips.

Safety is a top priority in the 2026 Honda Passport, which comes equipped with the latest Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assist technologies. Features such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring provide enhanced confidence on the road.

Customers visiting Battison Honda can explore the 2026 Passport in person, schedule test drives and receive personalized assistance from the dealership's expert sales team. Flexible financing and lease options are available to ensure a smooth and hassle-free purchasing experience.

In addition to the latest Honda models, Battison Honda offers a full range of automotive services, including maintenance, repairs and genuine Honda parts. The dealership remains committed to providing top-tier customer service and ensuring every driver finds the perfect vehicle for their needs.

Those interested in the 2026 Honda Passport are encouraged to visit Battison Honda at 8700 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, or browse the dealership's website for more details on availability, pricing and special offers.

SOURCE Battison Honda