Eufy Unveils Two New Deep Cleaning Robot Vacuums With Hydrojet™ Mopping Technology And Powerful Suction

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy , the leading smart home appliances brand by Anker Innovations, is announcing two of its newest innovative deep cleaning systems: the eufy Omni E28 and E25 robotic vacuums, both equipped with HydroJetTM self-cleaning mopping capabilities and industry-leading 20,000 Pa suction power. Thanks to eufy's innovative FlexiOneTM design, the E28 debuts the world's first robot vacuum and mop system equipped with a detachable portable deep cleaner, perfect for tackling messes on carpets, stairs and sofas. The E28 empowers households with an all-in-one cleaning solution that deep cleans with unmatched versatility.

In addition, the company is introducing the eufy E25, available for pre-sale beginning today. The E25 is designed with eufy's self-cleaning HydroJetTM mopping system and a powerful 20,000 Pa suction, providing another option for smart, efficient cleaning.



HydroJetTM Self-Cleaning Mop System : With built-in double scraper cleaning mechanisms, eufy's E28 and E25 mop rollers self-clean 360 times per minute by scraping away dirty water from the floor surfaces. Additionally, the industry's highest force of pressure for a mopping system includes 15N (3.3lbs) of downwards pressure to deep clean hard floors.

Portable Deep Cleaner (E28 only) : By combining the convenience of a high-performance robot vacuum with the adaptability of a detachable portable deep cleaner, the E28 was designed with convenience in mind. With eufy's patented FlexiOneTM technology that allows a detachable motor to power different elements of the product, the E28's base station water tank can be detached to use as a portable deep cleaner for powerful targeted stain removal on furniture, stairs, carpets and more.

Advanced Turbo Suction Power : Engineered to provide powerful suction for effective debris removal on various surfaces, the E28 and E25 both integrate 20,000 Pa turbo suction power as robot vacuums. Using eufy's DuoSpiralTM double roller brush, the robovacs effectively remove dust and hair buried deep in carpet. Tangle-Free Maintenance : eufy's own retractable DuoSpiral Brushes prevent hair entanglement and reduces maintenance frequency. Plus, eufy introduces their "CornerRover Arm" which automatically extends when hard-to-reach corners and edges are detected.

Both the E28 and E25 are available for pre-sale today (April 7) at . The eufy E28 will launch for retail sale beginning April 23 at and on Amazon for $999. Retail availability for the E25 is currently scheduled for June and will sell for $799. For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact ... .

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, eufyMake, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at

eufy's Omni E28 and E25 Eufy's Omni E28: A powerful robot vacuum and mopping system built with a detachable portable deep cleaner.

