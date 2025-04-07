SAS Earns Recognition On The 2Nd Annual CRN AI 100 List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its second year, the AI 100 list recognizes vendors at the leading edge of the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape across cloud, data center and edge, software, data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Their commitment to AI innovation empowers IT channel partners to build their own AI tech stacks, create AI-based solutions that improve customer outcomes, and access new opportunities for growth for 2025 and beyond.

Chosen by a panel of CRN editors, vendors on the AI 100 list are notable for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.

This is SAS' second year on the CRN AI 100 List. With decades of proven AI experience, SAS empowers its expansive global partner network to innovate and scale with AI using SAS® Viya® , its cloud-native data and AI platform, and many industry-specific solutions.

"Our partner program is uniquely tailored to give our channel partners the tools, resources and technology they need to effectively scale AI for their own businesses, and for their customers," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "With our industry-leading technology, SAS Partners can source, sell, co-create and deliver innovative AI solutions that they and their customers can trust. We're very pleased to once again be recognized for our AI expertise by CRN."

"We are proud to celebrate the technology vendors on the 2025 AI 100 list for their dedication to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence solutions within the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "As AI transformation progresses, there remains strong demand for new technologies that enable channel partners to meet customer needs and strengthen their competitive edge. Congratulations to all the honorees who have differentiated themselves in the dynamic arena of AI!"

The 2025 CRN AI 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at beginning April 7, 2025.

