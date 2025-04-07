Surrender Flag From Fort Sumter And More Standout Items Headed To Auction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Among the auction's most notable highlights is the surrender flag from Fort Sumter , waved during the American Civil War when Major Robert Anderson surrendered the fort to Confederate forces. This remarkable artifact, a pivotal symbol in American history, is accompanied by a detailed report by renowned Civil War historian Gregg Biggs, verifying its provenance. The flag originates from the esteemed Dr. John K. Lattimer Collection, having been acquired through a Norm Flaydermann-style auction catalog circa 1950.

Another exceptional item is President Theodore Roosevelt's "Big Stick" cane , a powerful emblem of his famous foreign policy doctrine: "Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far." This cane, crafted specifically for Roosevelt during his tenure as Governor of New York, is widely regarded as the original representation of his iconic motto.

Additionally, the auction will feature Daniel Boone's walking stick , a treasured relic directly from the Boone family estate. Boone, one of America's most legendary frontiersmen and explorers, played a critical role in the early expansion of Colonial America. This personal artifact offers collectors a rare connection to the pioneering spirit of the 18th century.

"We are thrilled to present some very historically significant items at our Premier Firearms Auction on April 25th," said Jordan Richmond, Owner and Founder of Richmond Auctions. "The inclusion of these items provides an unparalleled opportunity for collectors and history enthusiasts alike to own pieces that shaped our nation's past. These artifacts represent pivotal moments in American history, and we are honored to make them available to the public."

The auction will include a collection of over 400 firearms and 400 lots of antique outdoor advertising and collectibles, in addition to these notably historical pieces.

The event will be open to both online and in-person bidding. In preparation of the auction, detailed information and high-resolution images of the auction items are available for review on the official Richmond Auctions website [ ].

About Richmond Auctions

The founder of Richmond Auctions, Jordan Richmond, has over 10 years of experience in the antique advertising business. Jordan's passion for automobilia, gas, soda, oil, and other collectibles are what drive Richmond Auctions. The goal of Richmond Auctions is to bring the highest quality pieces with full length descriptions and professional grading all done in house. As a collector himself, Jordan Richmond ensures that he provides the highest quality audio and visual descriptions ever seen in the market.

Murray Benson | Smoak Public Relations

843.685.5852 | [email protected]

SOURCE Richmond Auctions