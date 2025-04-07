CTL Acquires 3R Technology, Expanding ITAD Service Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Aging IT equipment continues to proliferate, and businesses and schools face increasing requirements for secure data destruction and environmentally-appropriate recycling to avoid sending computers, displays, and other potentially toxic electronics to landfills. Through this acquisition, CTL will expand its IT asset disposition (ITAD) services to provide a data-secure, compliant, and environmentally responsible way for organizations to manage the end-of-life of their IT equipment. Adding these ITAD capabilities supports CTL's commitment to sustainability , a core mission for the company, as a certified B CorpTM.

Together, CTL and 3R Technology bring a synergistic offering to education and enterprise IT managers. "For CTL customers, this is a win-win expansion of capability to our comprehensive technology lifecycle offering of services," said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL. "We can now buy back nearly any education or enterprise computing equipment for refurbishment, resale, or recycling. To promote the circular economy, CTL's customers can receive a trade-in credit toward the purchase of new CTL devices. In this current climate of technology budget challenges, this new offering is timely. By leveraging old IT equipment in exchange for credit toward new devices, schools and businesses can mitigate the effects of economic pressures like inflation and tariffs on the price of new technology."

"We're thrilled to join CTL in bringing comprehensive technology lifecycle services to schools and businesses," said Glen Gaidos, CEO and Founder of 3R Technology. "As a part of CTL, we can now offer services to more markets, including education, nationwide. Meanwhile, with increased resources, our customers, whom we have been serving for over two decades, can expect even more innovative and cost-effective ITAD solutions."

CTL investor, Columbia River Partners (CRP) , is highly supportive of the acquisition, and the expansion of ITAD services fits well within CRP's strategy of investing in "the picks and shovels of technology." "We're dedicated to funding strategic growth for our portfolio companies. We recognized this as a unique opportunity to create incredibly beneficial synergy and value for the customers of both CTL and 3R Technology," said Pooneet Goel, Partner at CRP and CTL Board Member.

ITAD: A Growing Challenge with Opportunities

In schools and businesses worldwide, used technology is accumulating in back rooms, storage facilities, and even offices or cubicles. According to Polaris Research , the ITAD market is growing to service the increasing disposition needs with an anticipated compound annual growth rate estimated at 8.5%, reaching approximately $32B by 2032.

"As a certified B Corporation, expanding our ITAD services aligns with our mission of not only creating innovative new cloud computing devices, but also providing sustainable technology lifecycle services. Our vision is to partner with our customers for their entire technology journey in a way that's environmentally responsible," commented Mendenhall.

Repurposing this equipment for a second life or responsible recycling delivers a host of benefits to organizations and the environment alike, including reducing data security risks, achieving industry regulatory compliance, mitigating environmental impact, reducing logistical complexities, and recovering asset value.

CTL remains dedicated to serving customers as a single-source option for technology lifecycle services. "We're continually exploring new ways to maximize our customers' budgets, support sustainable technology practices, and ultimately keep affordable devices in the hands of teachers, students, and the workforce around the world," said Mendenhall. "ITAD is a major challenge we see in the industry, and so beyond providing new technology products, we're helping schools and businesses create an entire IT asset lifecycle solution, for the greater good."

As the two companies begin the integration process, customers should continue to work directly with their existing account managers at CTL and 3R Technology.

About 3R Technology

As an R2v3 and NAID AAA Certified ITAD company, 3R Technology is constantly improving its operations and capabilities. From device management, refurbishment, end-of-life processing, multi-channel marketing, smart hands, and comprehensive white glove logistics solutions, 3R Technology delivers increasing value to customers while finding ways to minimize cost, improve security, and reduce the environmental footprint of disposed technology.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and comprehensive lifecycle services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 65 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as ITAD, solution configuration, and maintenance services. As a technology partner, CTL acts as solution finders, creating tailored solutions delivered with nimble responsiveness to help customers innovate their next programs.

CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B CorpTM for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl .

