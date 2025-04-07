Vital Battery Metals Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire The Corvo Uranium Project In The Athabasca Basin
| Consideration
Payments
| Consideration
Shares ( 1)
| Exploration
Expenditures
| Operator
Fees
|Year 1
|$50,000
|$125,000
|$750,000
|$75,000
|Year 2
|$75,000
|$275,000
|$1,750,000
|$192,500
|Year 3
|$100,000
|$325,000
|$2,000,000
|$240,000
|Total
|$225,000
|$725,000
|$4,500,000
|$507,500
Following exercise of the Option, the parties intend to form a joint venture for the further development of the Project. Prior to exercise of the Option, Standard will act as the operator of the Project and will be entitled to charge a 10% fee on expenditures in Year 1, increasing to 11% in Year 2 and 12% in Year 3. Following exercise of the Option, Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Project, of which 1.0% may be purchased back at any time for a one-time cash payment of C$1,000,000.
The LOI is non-binding at this time and the grant of the Option remains subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation. No finders' fee is payable by the Company in connection with the Option.
*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be“high-grade”
**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be“anomalous”
References
1 – Standard Uranium Corvo Project Expansion News Release, September 24, 2024.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium Ltd., an independent“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects.
About Vital Battery Metals Inc.
Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project.
The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings.
