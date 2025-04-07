403
Trump envoy declares Ukraine war ‘on precipice of ceasefire’
(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, expressed optimism that the conflict between Kiev and Moscow is on the verge of a ceasefire, though he emphasized that both sides would need to make significant concessions. Speaking on Fox Business, Kellogg shared that Trump has been frustrated with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but remains hopeful that negotiations led by Trump’s team could bring an end to the conflict.
Kellogg suggested that a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire is within reach, though neither side would get everything they want. He advocated for creating a "term sheet" that outlines the key demands of both Russia and Ukraine to facilitate negotiations.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine has been violating a US-brokered moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure, accusing Ukrainian forces of launching missile and drone strikes on Russian fuel depots and power grids. Moscow has also stated that any ceasefire agreement must address the root causes of the conflict, including Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and territorial claims over Crimea and other regions annexed by Russia in 2022.
