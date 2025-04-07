403
USD/JPY Forecast Today 07/04: USD Bears Exit (Video)
- The US dollar initially fell pretty hard during the trading session on Friday to continue the overall nastiness that we had seen on Thursday. However, during the Friday session, we have seen a lot of dollar shorts turn things around. Not only here, but in the Euro, the British pound, the Swiss franc, the Australian dollar has cratered against the US dollar. The New Zealand dollar looks like it's probably going to try to do the same thing.
So, because of this, it makes a lot of sense that this USD/JPY pair has bounced from the crucial 145 yen level. The question of course is, can we continue to rally from here? And I think that is going to be a difficult question to answer.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewFrom a technical analysis standpoint, it does look like we could bounce, but we are still very much a downtrend. And if that's the case, I think the real ceiling right now is 150 yen. Anything above could be an opportunity for this pair to really take off. On the other hand, if we break down below the lows of the day on Friday, then I think the 142 yen level becomes a very real possibility as well. The interest rate differential does favor holding this at the end of the day. So that could come into the picture as well. But right now, I don't think people are worried too much about the swap.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
