Two Kuwaiti Athletes Win Gold At Jiu-Jitsu World Tour London
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Zaid Al-Sleitin and Abdul-Aziz Al-Sleitin secured two gold medals at the Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour London, in different age categories on Saturday.
Zaid Al-Sleitin secured the top place of the U-14 category while his compatriot Abdul-Aziz Al-Sleitin got the gold medal of U-12 category.
They become the first Kuwaiti athletes who grab five gold medals at this annual event.
The three-day tourney takes place at the Copper Box Arena on April 10-13.
