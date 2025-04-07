UAE Achieves Unparalleled 99.3% Fibre-To-Home Penetration

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its position as the global leader in Fibre to the Home connectivity, achieving a penetration rate of 99.3%. This marks the eighth consecutive year the nation has topped international rankings, surpassing technological hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea. The FTTH Council's latest annual report highlights this milestone, underscoring the UAE's commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure.

The FTTH Council's analysis encompassed data from 20 countries with FTTH availability exceeding 50%. Singapore secured the second position with a penetration rate of 97.1%, followed by Hong Kong at 95.3%, China at 92.9%, and South Korea at 91.5%. The UAE's leading status reflects the nation's strategic emphasis on developing next-generation digital infrastructure to support its economic and technological ambitions.

Central to this achievement is e& UAE, formerly known as Etisalat, which has played a pivotal role in enhancing the country's connectivity landscape. The company has consistently invested in and developed world-class infrastructure for both 5G and fibre networks. Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, stated that the UAE's proactive strategies and investments in fibre connectivity are a testament to the nation's visionary leadership and its confidence to empower people to thrive in the digital age.

The UAE's focus on fibre connectivity is integral to its broader digital transformation agenda. The nation has continuously invested in innovation and next-generation technologies to expand and enhance its infrastructure. This robust network forms the backbone of a digital ecosystem that supports various advanced technologies, including augmented reality, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

See also China Retaliates with 34% Tariff on U.S. Goods Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

The high FTTH penetration rate offers tangible benefits to both consumers and enterprises. For consumers, it translates to high-speed internet access, facilitating seamless experiences in gaming, streaming, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. Enterprises, on the other hand, can leverage this infrastructure to support advanced use cases, applications, and technologies, thereby driving digital transformation across various sectors.

Beyond performance enhancements, fibre connectivity contributes to energy efficiency and sustainability goals. It is also critical in advancing hyperscalers, 5G Advanced, data centre connectivity, smart cities, and AI-driven initiatives. The UAE's commitment to fibre connectivity aligns with its vision to become a global hub for innovation and technology.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?