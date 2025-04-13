403
Venezuela calls U.S. migrant treatment "assault against humanity"
(MENAFN) Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez has vehemently criticized the United States for its treatment of Venezuelan migrants who have been deported and are currently detained in El Salvador, calling it an "assault against humanity."
During a speech on Thursday marking the 16th anniversary of the Bolivarian National Militia, Padrino Lopez remarked, "Something as crass as what is happening to Venezuelan migrants ... is not an assault against Venezuela, it is an assault against humanity."
He expanded on his remarks, asserting, "Grabbing, seizing and imprisoning a migrant without due process, simply because he is Venezuelan, putting him on a plane, handcuffing him and placing him in another country is not an assault against Venezuela, it is an assault against humanity."
Washington is infringing on individuals' basic rights and has introduced "a new wave of sanctions against the country" designed to cripple the economy and exacerbate instability in Venezuela, he stated.
