Syrian President Confirms Dedication to Diplomacy
(MENAFN) Syrian Leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa reiterated Syria’s unwavering dedication to dialogue and diplomacy as vital approaches for addressing disputes and fostering both regional and international harmony.
His statements were delivered during the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which commenced on Friday in southern Turkey.
The event gathered global policymakers and diplomats to explore solutions to ongoing geopolitical tensions.
On Saturday, through comments published by a Syrian state-run news agency, Sharaa stressed that Syria’s engagement in the forum reflected “the firm belief of the Syrian Arab Republic that dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective means to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in our region and the world.”
His words highlighted Syria’s conviction that peaceful negotiation remains the best route toward durable stability.
Sharaa referred to the forum as a “valuable opportunity” to hold discussions with international figures and policymakers about urgent regional and global issues.
He conveyed that such platforms are essential for mutual understanding and cooperation in times of political uncertainty.
Moreover, he reiterated the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” in light of continuous Israeli incursions into Syrian land.
These remarks follow a series of Israeli strikes conducted since Sharaa assumed power after the Assad regime's collapse in December 2024.
During this period, Israel has launched several military actions inside Syrian borders without encountering counter-responses from Damascus.
Additionally, Israel has occupied the UN-supervised buffer zone within Syrian territory, asserting the move was necessary to “secure” the occupied Golan Heights.
