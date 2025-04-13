403
Israeli Airstrike Destroys Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, Israeli fighter jets launched an airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, situated in central Gaza.
The assault obliterated the hospital's primary reception area, effectively shutting down the facility during a period of persistent Israeli bombardments on the blockaded region.
As reported by a news agency’s journalist stationed in the area, the strike involved two projectiles that struck the reception unit, igniting flames and causing extensive destruction to critical areas including the emergency section, medical testing lab, and drug dispensary.
Healthcare workers on location confirmed that the damage has forced the hospital to cease all operations, making it incapable of treating casualties resulting from ongoing aerial attacks.
Positioned in the Zeitoun district of Gaza City, the hospital had served as a crucial healthcare center for over one million Palestinians residing in Gaza and North Gaza provinces.
This importance has grown following the demolition of several key hospitals across the area since October 2023.
The Gaza-based Government Media Office issued a statement condemning the strike, declaring that Israel “committed a new horrific war crime” by targeting a medical establishment sheltering patients, injured civilians, and health workers.
“This cowardly aggression is not the first of its kind,” the statement continued, referencing the October 17, 2023 assault on the same facility, which resulted in the deaths of 471 Palestinians and left many more wounded.
The office also alleged that Israel is “deliberately targeting health institutions as part of a systematic campaign to collapse Gaza’s healthcare system,” suggesting a broader strategy to dismantle essential medical services in the region.
