Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition From Slain Terrorists In J&K’S Kishtwar

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 13 (IANS) The joint security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the three terrorists killed during the three-day anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Officials said,“The joint forces recovered 1 M4 Rifle, 2 AK 47 Rifles, 11 Magazines, 65 Bullets M4 and 56 bullets AK 47 along with caps, medicines, first aid material and socks. This is the arms and ammunition that was recovered from three terrorists killed by the Army in the Chattroo Naidgam Kishtwar encounter on Saturday.”

The security forces had started an intelligence-backed operation in the Chatroo area of the Kishtwar district.

On the second day of the operation, one terrorist was killed, while on the third day, two more terrorists were killed, including the top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, Saifullah.

It must be recalled that on March 23, five terrorists were spotted in the Sanyal village of the Kathua district. The village is only 4 km away from the International Border.

It was believed that these five terrorists had infiltrated into the Indian side of the border.

A police team immediately reached Sanyal village, from where the terrorists escaped to Safiyan Jakhole village, where an encounter occurred between the police team and the terrorists.

Two terrorists were killed in that encounter, while four policemen were martyred.

Deputy SP (Border) was among the three injured policemen in that encounter. Immediately after the incident, joint forces started a 'seek and destroy' operation in the area.

The anti-terrorist operation was extended to higher reaches of the Kathua and Rajouri districts.

The forces started two more operations in the Udhampur and Kishtwar districts. While the Udhampur operation is still going on, three terrorists were killed in the Kishtwar operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on April 8.

The meeting was attended by J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army, GoCs of all the corps in J&K, chiefs of paramilitary forces, state DGP and heads of local intelligence agencies.

HM Amit Shah gave orders at the security review meeting to eradicate terrorism completely from the union territory and ensure zero tolerance for terrorism with a special focus on the Jammu division.