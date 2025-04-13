403
DRC denounces killing of 52 civilians in Goma, accuses M23 Rebels
(MENAFN) The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has issued a strong condemnation regarding the murder of 52 civilians in Goma, which occurred during the night from Friday to Saturday. Officials have accused the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels of being behind these tragic deaths.
In a statement released on Saturday, signed by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Jacquemain Shabani, the DRC government charged the M23 with egregious violations of human rights and breaches of international humanitarian law in the eastern region of the country.
Local reports indicate that violent confrontations broke out on Friday night in western Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.
Residents in the Keshero and Lac-Vert neighborhoods reported that intense gunfire and shelling commenced around 10:00 p.m. local time on Friday (2000 GMT), causing widespread fear among the population. By Saturday morning, a degree of calm had returned.
Various local media sources noted that the clashes involved M23 rebels, who have reportedly held control over Goma since January, alongside armed groups from the Wazalendo self-defense militias and the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).
In their own statement, M23 rebels asserted that the FARDC-Wazalendo coalition had initiated coordinated assaults on multiple M23 positions during the night.
