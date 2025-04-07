Hong Kong Strengthens Oversight On Crypto Staking Services

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission has intensified its scrutiny of virtual asset platforms offering staking services, emphasizing the associated risks and potential legal ramifications. The regulatory body has observed a surge in platforms promoting high-yield returns through staking, prompting a public advisory on the matter.

Staking, a process where cryptocurrency holders delegate their assets to support blockchain network operations, has gained popularity as a means to earn passive income. However, the SFC warns that many of these staking arrangements are not regulated, leaving investors vulnerable to significant risks, including the total loss of their investments. The commission highlighted that some platforms offer returns by on-lending deposited virtual assets or engaging in other investment activities without adequate transparency.

In a statement, the SFC underscored that certain staking programs might constitute unauthorized collective investment schemes . Under Hong Kong law, promoting or operating such schemes without proper authorization is a criminal offense, potentially leading to substantial fines and imprisonment.

The regulatory focus on staking services aligns with Hong Kong's broader efforts to establish a comprehensive framework for virtual assets. The SFC has been actively exploring the introduction of new token listings, derivatives, and margin trading to enhance the city's position as a digital asset hub. Julia Leung, the SFC's Chief Executive, announced plans to potentially expand the regulatory framework to facilitate the listing of new tokens exclusively for professional investors and to review existing safeguards for retail offerings.

The SFC is considering the regulation of crypto derivative trading for professional investors, aiming to facilitate efficient risk transfer within the market. Staking is another area under review, with the commission planning to establish requirements governing the custody of client assets and mitigating risks associated with staking activities.

In addition to these initiatives, the SFC has been in discussions with crypto exchange-traded fund issuers about the possibility of including Ether staking options. This move could allow ETF issuers to stake ETH and generate passive income, providing investors with additional avenues for returns. However, these discussions are ongoing, and no definitive timeline has been established for implementation.

