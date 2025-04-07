Qatar Sand Drag Competition Returns With Fierce Battles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: After a four-month break, the Qatar Sand Drag Competition returned to Sealine for its fourth round, attracting top racers from Qatar and the Gulf.

The two-day event featured intense competition, with several racers breaking records set in previous rounds.

The event is held under the patronage of Qatar Racing Club's Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

QRC General Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani handed trophies to the podium winners.

The first day, which was dedicated to motorcycle and Polaris vehicle competitions, saw Walid Al Sharshani win first place in the motocross category (bikes that run on two wheels) for the third consecutive round, after defeating Abdul Rahman Al Nasser.

As for the ATV vehicles (quad bikes with four wheels), whose competitions were divided into three categories, Mohammed Al Mazmi won the modified category, while Abdullah Al Mazmi took second place.

In the open category, Mohammed Al Mazmi claimed his fourth title of the season in this category, and his third of the round, while Nasser Al Ansari came second.

Regarding the UTV vehicles, Hassan Ali Abdul Karim managed to claim the modified category title while Mohammed Safar rose to the first step of the podium in the professional modified category.

The most powerful UTV category, the open (unrestricted) category, saw a third victory of the season for Yaqoub Al Alawi, while the second place went to the winner of the previous round, Ahmed Al Baloushi.

As for the Polaris vehicles designated for children, Humoud Al Sulaiti claimed first place, while Khalid Al Muhannadi came second and Saad Al Kuwari finished third.

The level of competition intensified as the fourth round entered the second day, with the presence of the strongest engines.

The start was in the buggy categories, where the first title in the 'Spring Suspension' category went to Abdullah Al Sulaiti, who recorded his third consecutive win by setting the best time. Meanwhile, Mahina Al Naimi was crowned champion in the second category, 'Airbag Suspension,' also marking his third win of the season, with Mohamed Al Sulaiti finishing in second and Rashid Al Dhaheri in third.

In the 6-cylinder engine car races, the Nitrous title went to driver Faisal Al Baloushi, who claimed his second consecutive victory.

The turbocharged cars were divided into two categories: one for cars that maintain their original body, where Khaled Al Habsi won ahead of drivers Isa Mashrabek and Youssef Al Ali, who took second and third places respectively.

Abdullah Al Dahmani also secured the title in the category for modified bodies, with Khaled Al Habsi in second and Mahina Al Naimi in third.

As for the 8-cylinder engine cars, they were split into two categories (Nitrous and Turbo).

Isa Mashrabek won the Nitrous category while the Turbo category title went to Ibrahim Al Shanifi.

The final and most exciting category was the Open Class, where Abdulaziz Al Yahya won first place for the third consecutive round, with Omar Al Otaibi in second and Mosaad Al Ibrahim in third.

Alongside the main competitions, the RC Sand Drag Championship was held, consisting of two categories.

The first was for gasoline-powered vehicles, where Omar Isa won, while Khaled Al Mansoori topped in the electric cars category.

QRC General Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners of the fourth round.

The fifth and final round will begin on Thursday.