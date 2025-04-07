New Independent Board Member Of AB “KN Energies” Elected

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby inform that, by decision of the Supervisory Council of AB“KN Energies" (hereinafter – the Company), Gediminas Almantas has been elected to fill one of the currently vacant positions for an independent member of the Company's Board, for the period from April 11, 2025, until the end of the current Board's term of office on April 25, 2026.

An independent Board member has been elected due to the resignation of independent Board member Edvinas Katilius from his position as a member of the Company's Board, effective December 31, 2024. Currently, the Company has 4 (four) active Board members, 3 (three) of whom are independent. Article 12.1 of the Company's Articles of Association stipulates that the Board shall consist of 5 (five) members.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė

... , +370 46 391772