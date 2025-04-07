New Independent Board Member Of AB “KN Energies” Elected
An independent Board member has been elected due to the resignation of independent Board member Edvinas Katilius from his position as a member of the Company's Board, effective December 31, 2024. Currently, the Company has 4 (four) active Board members, 3 (three) of whom are independent. Article 12.1 of the Company's Articles of Association stipulates that the Board shall consist of 5 (five) members.
For more information, click the link: Gediminas Almantas joins the Board of KN Energies
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė
