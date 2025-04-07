Paratus: Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program
Transaction overview
Date
Trading venue
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average share price (NOK)
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
2 April 2025
OSE
34,000
39.5231
1,343,787
3 April 2025
OSE
31,000
39.0115
1,209,355
4 April 2025
OSE
36,000
35.8761
1,291,540
Previously disclosed buyback under the program (accumulated)
-
-
-
-
Accumulated buyback under the program
OSE
101,000
38.0662
3,844,682
Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 5,501,000 of own shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the Company's share capital.
An overview of all transactions made under the Buyback that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this notice and available at .
For further information, please contact:
Robert Jensen, CEO
[email protected]
+47 958 26 729
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected]
+47 406 39 083
About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high -specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.
