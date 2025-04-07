Japan's Tomahawk-Like Missile Shows Fading Faith In US

MENAFN - Asia Times) As China and North Korea's missile threats close in and US stockpiles run thin, Japan is racing to build a Tomahawk-like missile, aiming to strike farther, faster and on its own terms.

This month, Naval News reported that Japan's Ministry of Defense (MOD) signed a 32.3 billion yen (US$219 million) contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to develop a new“Surface-to-Ship/Surface-to-Surface Precision Guided Missile.”

The missile aims to improve its anti-ship and anti-ground performance through advancements in range, precision guidance and flight capabilities.

Development is scheduled to run from fiscal year 2024 to 2032, leveraging upgrades from MHI's Type 12 surface-to-ship missile and elements of Kawasaki Heavy Industries'“New Anti-Ship Missile for the Defense of Remote Islands.”

The missile features a fuel-efficient engine and aerodynamic wings, enabling extended horizontal flight, similar to the US Tomahawk. Intelligence satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will bolster targeting accuracy and penetration capabilities against high-value enemy targets.

As Japan accelerates efforts to counter China's maritime aggression and North Korea's missile advances, this defense initiative underscores Japan's strategic shift to standoff weapons. An official from Japan's Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ALTA) noted that key project specifics, including engine design, remain undetermined.

The initiative complements Japan's broader military modernization strategy, with tensions across East Asia fueling the urgency. In October 2023, Asia Times reported that Japan planned to acquire 400 US Tomahawk missiles, driven by escalating threats from China and North Korea.

Underscoring the evolving nature of China's missile threat to Japan, Newsweek reported in March 2025 that the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) has deployed advanced missile systems capable of penetrating Japan's ballistic missile defenses.

China's DF-17 medium-range ballistic missile, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), and the CJ-10 and CJ-100 ground-launched cruise missiles pose significant risks to Japan's mainland.