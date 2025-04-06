Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palm Sunday, Easter Holidays Announced For Christians

2025-04-06 11:08:15
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In observance of Palm Sunday, Prime Minister Jaffar Hassan announced on Wednesday that April 13 will be a holiday for Christian employees working in public institutions.

Easter holidays would be observed on April 20 and 21, as outlined in a circular issued by the Prime Ministry, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

