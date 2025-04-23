‘Grave Assault On Very Fabric Of Humanity’: Ajmer Sharif Dargah Priest Condoles Tourist Deaths In Pahalgam

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) Haji Syed Salman Chishti, head priest at Dargah Ajmer Sharif and President - Chishti Foundation on Wednesday condoled death of 26 tourists in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that the attack is the grave assault on humanity.

“We are deeply shocked and anguished by these brutal killings. The heinous act, targeting innocent tourists, is not only cowardly but also a grave assault on the very fabric of humanity. On behalf of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, we strongly condemn this inhuman and senseless act of violence. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” said Chisti in his message.

He added that this tragic incident is yet another grim reminder that terrorism remains a serious threat to global peace and human values.

“We all must stand united in the face of such atrocities, upholding the principles of peace, compassion, and brotherhood,” he said, urging the government to take strict action against culprits.

“We urge the Government of India to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice swiftly and decisively. We also call upon all citizens to remain calm, promote unity, and collectively reject all forms of violence and hatred,” he added.

At least 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India's“unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.