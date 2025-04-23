403
Army ruler secures presidential election in African nation
(MENAFN) Gabon’s transitional leader, General Brice Oligui Nguema, has secured the presidency with an overwhelming 90.35% of the vote, according to provisional results released by Interior Minister Hermann Immongault on Sunday.
This marks the country’s first election since Nguema led a military coup in August 2023, ousting his cousin, President Ali Bongo, following a controversial election. Bongo, who had ruled for 14 years after taking over from his father Omar Bongo, was accused of corruption and mismanagement.
Interior Minister Immongault announced that Nguema received 575,222 votes, winning by an absolute majority. Nguema had stepped down from his military role to run for office. His closest rival, former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, garnered just 3% of the vote, while the remaining six candidates each secured less than 1%.
Voter turnout stood at 70.4%, up from 56.65% in the disputed 2023 election, with approximately 920,000 registered voters, including more than 28,000 overseas.
Nguema campaigned on promises to reduce Gabon's dependency on oil by diversifying the economy and investing in agriculture, industry, and tourism.
This election was held under a new constitution approved in November 2024, which sets a two-term limit for seven-year presidential terms, eliminates the prime minister role, and prohibits familial succession. The reforms end over five decades of rule by the Bongo family.
Gabon’s transitional government is set to conclude in August 2025 after a full cycle of presidential, parliamentary, and local elections. Despite being heavily reliant on oil—which accounts for roughly 40% of GDP—Gabon has one of the highest per capita incomes in Africa, according to the IMF.
