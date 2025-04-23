403
OIC Chief Extends Condolences Over Passing Of Pope Francis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha extended on Wednesday his heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the passing of Pope Francis, leader of the Roman Catholic Church of the Vatican.
In a press statement, the Secretary General praised the religious and humanitarian legacy of Pope Francis, highlighting his influential role in promoting interfaith dialogue and defending vulnerable groups across societies.
He affirmed that the passing of Pope Francis is a loss to the world, noting that he was a strong advocate for humanitarian causes and a champion of the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
He also commended the Pope's courageous positions, particularly his calls for peace and condemnation of Israeli aggression against Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip.
The Vatican announced on Monday the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88. He was the first Pope from South America. (end)
