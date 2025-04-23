403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa FM declares nation seeking to deepen relations with Russia
(MENAFN) South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening strategic cooperation with Russia across various sectors.
In an interview with RT ahead of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Lamola said the visit also serves to honor the memory of anti-Apartheid activists Moses Kotane and J.B. Marks, who died in the 1970s and were laid to rest in Moscow.
Lamola highlighted that talks will focus on expanding collaboration in key areas such as trade, agriculture, education, scientific innovation, and social development. He emphasized the importance of exchanging knowledge, especially given that both South Africa and Russia are rich in natural resources.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will also feature in the discussions. Lamola reiterated South Africa’s consistent call for dialogue and inclusive negotiations, asserting that lasting peace can only be achieved with the involvement of both Moscow and Kiev.
“We must keep calling for meaningful discussions where all parties are at the table to achieve sustainable peace, whether in Ukraine or elsewhere,” Lamola said.
Meanwhile, South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Pretoria on April 24. The planned visit has faced criticism from political figures such as former ANC member Tony Yengeni, who publicly expressed disapproval of Zelensky’s invitation.
In an interview with RT ahead of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Lamola said the visit also serves to honor the memory of anti-Apartheid activists Moses Kotane and J.B. Marks, who died in the 1970s and were laid to rest in Moscow.
Lamola highlighted that talks will focus on expanding collaboration in key areas such as trade, agriculture, education, scientific innovation, and social development. He emphasized the importance of exchanging knowledge, especially given that both South Africa and Russia are rich in natural resources.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will also feature in the discussions. Lamola reiterated South Africa’s consistent call for dialogue and inclusive negotiations, asserting that lasting peace can only be achieved with the involvement of both Moscow and Kiev.
“We must keep calling for meaningful discussions where all parties are at the table to achieve sustainable peace, whether in Ukraine or elsewhere,” Lamola said.
Meanwhile, South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Pretoria on April 24. The planned visit has faced criticism from political figures such as former ANC member Tony Yengeni, who publicly expressed disapproval of Zelensky’s invitation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment