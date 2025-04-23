403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nigerian reporter claims tariffs won’t fix US economic issues
(MENAFN) Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin has criticized the U.S. government's reliance on tariffs to address its economic challenges, arguing in an interview with RT that such measures fail to tackle the country’s underlying structural issues.
Hundeyin stated that Washington’s economic policy, driven by ideological convictions, risks causing more short-term harm without solving deeper, long-standing contradictions in America’s global economic position. “Tariffs alone can’t fix the inefficiencies built into the U.S. economy,” he emphasized.
He explained that the global economic system has been shaped around a model where the U.S. consumes while production is outsourced to regions like Asia and South America—an arrangement the U.S. itself helped design. American labor systems, he noted, have been aligned with a consumer-based economy rather than one focused on industrial output.
Hundeyin referenced the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who once remarked that iPhones were not manufactured in China because labor was cheap, but because of the country's vast, highly skilled workforce—a workforce scale that simply doesn't exist in the U.S.
He believes that some within former President Donald Trump’s camp are aware of these realities, but remain guided by ideology. Hundeyin described their belief that artificial intelligence and automation could restore manufacturing in America without relying on foreign labor. However, he questioned the social implications of such a shift, asking: “What happens to 300 million Americans who could become economically irrelevant overnight?”
According to Hundeyin, China may view this moment as a chance to redefine the global economic landscape in its favor.
This comes as Trump announced steep reciprocal tariffs earlier this month on nearly 90 countries, though later reduced them to 10% for most—excluding China, which now faces a 145% tariff. Twenty African nations, including Lesotho, Madagascar, and South Africa, were among those hardest hit.
Hundeyin stated that Washington’s economic policy, driven by ideological convictions, risks causing more short-term harm without solving deeper, long-standing contradictions in America’s global economic position. “Tariffs alone can’t fix the inefficiencies built into the U.S. economy,” he emphasized.
He explained that the global economic system has been shaped around a model where the U.S. consumes while production is outsourced to regions like Asia and South America—an arrangement the U.S. itself helped design. American labor systems, he noted, have been aligned with a consumer-based economy rather than one focused on industrial output.
Hundeyin referenced the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who once remarked that iPhones were not manufactured in China because labor was cheap, but because of the country's vast, highly skilled workforce—a workforce scale that simply doesn't exist in the U.S.
He believes that some within former President Donald Trump’s camp are aware of these realities, but remain guided by ideology. Hundeyin described their belief that artificial intelligence and automation could restore manufacturing in America without relying on foreign labor. However, he questioned the social implications of such a shift, asking: “What happens to 300 million Americans who could become economically irrelevant overnight?”
According to Hundeyin, China may view this moment as a chance to redefine the global economic landscape in its favor.
This comes as Trump announced steep reciprocal tariffs earlier this month on nearly 90 countries, though later reduced them to 10% for most—excluding China, which now faces a 145% tariff. Twenty African nations, including Lesotho, Madagascar, and South Africa, were among those hardest hit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment