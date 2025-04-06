MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press ReleaseApril 7, 2025

Tulfo inspects MCIA after alleged 'tanim-bala' incident

Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo conducted an ocular inspection at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) following an alleged "tanim-bala" incident at the said airport on March 27.

Tulfo personally spoke with MCIA GM Neri General Manager and CEO Julius Neri Jr. to clarify said allegation at the airport which involved a 47-year-old female passenger who was reportedly found with four bullets in her luggage during the security screening X-ray.

Tulfo shared that Neri belied the claim, as the latter assured that all security protocols were followed when intercepting items -- such as bag searches, holding the passenger, and processing the case -- during the incident.

Tulfo added that according to Neri, the woman did not deny ownership of the bullets found in her bag and did not accuse any Office for Transportation Security (OTS) personnel of extorting money from her regarding the incident. In fact, Neri said there were also CCTV cameras focused on the X-ray area, and upon reviewing the footage, no irregularities were found.

Furthermore, he said that Neri stressed out that in such incidents, it is mandatory for OTS personnel and members of the PNP AVSEU to record a video while inspecting a bag in the presence of its owner.

Notably, Sen. Raffy first inspected the X-ray scanning area at MCIA, where the airport screening officers showed the actual process of how they screen passengers' luggage.

They also conducted a demonstration in which a Senate staff member of Senator Idol had three bullets placed in their bag and then placed it into the X-ray machine. Here, Tulfo saw how the bullets showed up on the screen and how the baggage containing the contraband was automatically separated from the rest on the conveyor belt.

The airport screening officers also showed Tulfo the step-by-step process of how they respond whenever a passenger is caught with contraband such as bullets.

Before opening the passenger's bag, the OTS employee immediately called a member of the PNP Aviation Security Unit (AVSEU) to witness the search, which is also recorded on video. The passenger is then asked for permission to open their luggage.

Tulfo also saw the CCTV cameras focused on the X-ray scanning area, which, according to Neri, are important as evidence and also provide protection for the passenger.

Sen. Idol likewise visited the sorting area for checked-in baggage to observe how these bags are screened for any prohibited items inside.

Jemar Nietes, the Terminal Operations Head of MCIA, explained that there are three levels of security checks. If contraband is confirmed, the baggage will be handed over to an OTS officer for a physical inspection along with the baggage owner.

Likewise, Tulfo inspected the taxi bays at MCIA, where standard taxi rates are posted at the booths, and passengers are provided with a slip that contains the name of the taxi operator, driver, and the vehicle's plate number.

Senator Raffy praised the best practices he observed at MCIA, especially in terms of airport security and passenger safety and convenience. He mentioned that he would suggest implementing these practices at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Tulfo ininspeksyon ang Cebu In'tl aiport bunsod ng alegasyon ng banta 'tanim-bala'

Nagsagawa ng ocular inspection si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo noong Abril 3, bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, sa Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) matapos mangyari ang hinihinalang

"tanim-bala" insidente sa nasabing paliparan nitong nakaraang March 27.

Dito ay kinausap ni Sen. Idol si MCIA General Manager and CEO Julius Neri Jr. para liwanagin ang alegasyon ng "tanim-bala" sa MCIA kung saan sangkot ang isang 47-anyos na babaeng pasahero na nakuhanan ng apat na bala ng baril sa kanyang bagahe nang lumabas ito sa security screening X-ray.

Paliwanag ni Neri, walang tanim bala na naganap dahil nasunod naman daw ang lahat ng security protocols kapag may intercepted items tulad ng pag-search sa bag, pag-hold ng pasahero, at pagproseso ng kaso.

Dagdag pa ni Neri, hindi itinanggi ng nasabing babae na pagmamay-ari niya ang mga balang nakuha sa kanyang bag at wala rin siyang inakusahan na miyembro ng OTS na nangikil sa kanya ng pera kaugnay ng insidenteng ito.

Sa katunayan, may mga CCTV cameras na nakatutok sa X-ray area at nang rebyuhin ang footages ng mga ito ay walang nakitang mali at nasunod ang lahat ng protocol.

Dagdag pa rito, sinabi ni Neri na sa mga ganitong insidente ay obligadong mag-record ng video ang OTS personnel at ang miyembro ng PNP AVSEU habang iniinspeksyon ang bag sa presensya ng may-ari. At dito na nga nakumpirma na talagang may bala sa loob ng bag.

Sa kanyang pagiinspeksyon, unang sinilip ni Sen. Raffy ang X-ray scanning area sa

MCIA kung saan ipinakita ng airport screening officers ang aktwal na proseso ng pag-screen nila sa bagahe ng pasahero.

Nagsagawa rin sila ng demo kung saan isang Senate staff ni Idol ang nilagyan ng tatlong bala sa kaniyang bag saka ipinasok sa X-ray machines. Dito nakita ni Idol kung paano lumalabas sa screen ang bala at kusang nahihiwalay ang baggage na may kontrabando sa conveyor belt.

Ipinakita rin ng airport screening officers kay Sen. Idol ang step-by-step process kung paano sila aaksyon tuwing may pasaherong nahuhulihan ng kontrabando tulad na lamang ng bala. Bago buksan ang bagahe ng pasahero ay agad magpapatawag ang OTS ng miyembro ng PNP AVSEU upang saksihan ang search na siya rin nilang vivideohan. Ang pasahero naman ay hihingan ng pahintulot na buksan ang kanyang bagahe.

Nakita rin ni Sen. Idol ang CCTV cameras na nakatutok sa X-ray scanning area, na ayon kay Neri ay mahalaga bilang ebidensya at proteksyon na rin para sa pasahero at airport.

Pinuntahan din ni Sen. Idol ang sorting area ng mga check-in baggages para alamin kung papaano inii-screen ang mga ito sakaling may mga ipinagbabawal na bagay sa loob.

Paliwanag ni Jemar Nietes, Terminal Operations Head ng MCIA, mayroong 3 levels ang kanilang security check. At kung makumpirmang may kontrabando nga ay ipapasa na sa OTS officer para pisikal na makita ang loob nito kasama ang may-ari ng bagahe.

Huling ininspeksyon ni Idol ang taxi bays sa MCIA kung saan mayroong nakapaskil na standard taxi rates sa mga booth at ibininigay sa mga pasahero ang while slip kung saan nakalagay na rito ang pangalan ng taxi operator, drayber at ng plate number nito.

Pinuri ni Sen. Raffy ang mga nakita niyang best practices ng MCIA partikular na sa airport security at passenger safety and convenience, at sinabi niyang imumungkahi niyang mai-apply din ang mga ito sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

