Prices For Finished Dairy Products Stabilize In Ukraine

In Ukraine, in March 2025, promotions in supermarkets and lower prices for raw milk have stabilized prices for finished dairy products.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Association of Milk Producers (AMP) .

“Over the past month, there has been a certain stabilization of prices for finished dairy products in Ukraine. The main reason is the decline in the price of raw milk, which has been going on for the third month in a row and as a result of which raw milk has fallen by 18% from its maximum levels in early December 2024,” analysts of the association said.

It is noted that dairy processing enterprises hold promotional discounts on dairy products in retail chains to stimulate demand for dairy products from the population of Ukraine. Over the past month, prices for 72.5% fat butter, Maasdam cheese and pasteurized milk have decreased.

Thus, as of April 3, the price of pasteurized drinking milk was at the level of the previous month and averaged 59 UAH/kg (+ 26% y-o-y).

Kefir with a fat content of 2.5% averaged 70.48 UAH/kg, which is also at the level of the previous month (+30% y-o-y). The price of sour cream with a fat content of 15% averaged 175.56 UAH/kg (+4% and +38%, respectively).

As for the cost of drinking yogurt, the average price corresponds to the level of the previous month and amounted to 111.18 UAH/kg (+26% compared to the previous year). Also, the price of yogurt in glasses has not changed compared to last month - up to 159.10 UAH/kg (+20% y-o-y).

At the same time, the average price of cottage cheese with a fat content of 9% reached UAH 283.01 per kg. The product rose in price by 4% over the month and by 26% compared to the same period last year.

A pack of butter (180 g) with a 73% fat content of domestic production costs an average of UAH 107.91 (+45% y-o-y).

The price of 50% fat Ukrainian cheese on supermarket shelves remained stable compared to last month, and the product costs an average of UAH 463.40 per kg (+27% y-o-y). Similarly, the price of Maasdam cheese with 45% fat content rose to 500.66 UAH/kg (+31% y-o-y) and Gouda cheese with 45% fat content to 542.23 UAH/kg (+36%).

In March, compared to the previous month and last year, prices for Dutch cheese with a fat content of 45% rose to 479.93 UAH/kg (+2% and +27%, respectively) and for Ukrainian-made hard mozzarella with a fat content of 45% to 495.06 UAH/kg (+3% and +30%).

As reported, as of the beginning of March, retail prices for a number of dairy products in Ukraine increased, exceeding the previous year's figures.