Von Der Leyen: EU Committed To Negotiate With US Over Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 6 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized on Sunday the European Union's commitment to engaging in negotiations with the United States regarding the comprehensive US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on April 2, stressing the EU's readiness to defend its interests through "proportionate countermeasures if necessary."
In a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, von der Leyen expressed her "deep concern" about the tariffs announced by President Trump and the "damage they cause to all countries, both through their direct and indirect effects, including their impact on the world's poorest nations." She confirmed in a statement that these tariffs represent a "major turning point for the US."
Von der Leyen clarified that the EU is determined to work with its partners to address this "new reality for the global economy," noting that each trading partner will respond to the new situation "according to its own priorities."
In this context, the European Commission President reiterated the bloc's "strong" commitment to working closely with the United Kingdom on security and defense, as well as the shared and lasting support for Ukraine.
She also expressed concern over the stalling of peace efforts due to Russia.
Additionally, von der Leyen and Starmer discussed preparations for the upcoming EU-UK Summit, scheduled to take place on May 19 in London, which will provide an "important opportunity" to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the UK in key areas, including security and defense, trade, and the economy, according to the statement. (end)
