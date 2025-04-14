Dia Mirza Wishes For Another Lifetime To Spend With Her Father

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) In a heartfelt moment of reflection, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared her deep longing to spend another lifetime with her late father.

On Monday, the 'Kaafir' actress penned a heartfelt birthday note for her late father, Frank Handrich, who was a German graphics and industrial fair designer based in Munich. In her caption, Dia expressed her wish for more time with her father. Sharing her hero's picture, the actress penned a lengthy note that read,“I draw when I want to scream. That's what my father used to say. Art was his voice, his protest, his prayer. Through ink, charcoal, brush, or lense-he captured the noise in his head and the chaos in our world. He believed art was not just a mirror-it was a responsibility.”

“A way to reflect, to represent, to remember. He was deeply connected to nature. It grounded him. He listened to it. Spoke through it. This illustration of ants-his ants-connects deeply with me today. Because it says everything he stood for, everything he tried to teach me. Did you know? Ants function as superorganisms. A colony works like one living being, each ant like a cell in a larger brain. Tiny. Tireless. In service of something bigger. They don't complain. They don't quit. They carry 10x their weight and keep moving-with purpose, with patience. Ants teach us: Teamwork beats ego,” she added.

The note further read,“Discipline builds strength No task is too small when done with intention Next time you see an ant, don't brush it away. Let it remind you: Consistency is a superpower. Happy Birthday, Pappa. Maybe in another life, I'll get more time with you. Until then, I carry you in every line, every lesson, every quiet moment. My hero. Always. #ArtAsResistance #NatureAsTeacher #FathersLegacy #AntWisdom #Superorganism #HappyBirthdayPappa #MyFatherMyHero.”

Dia Mirza's biological father, German artist Frank Handrich, passed away when she was just nine years old.

On the professional front, Dia's 2019 web series“Kaafir” has now made its return, this time as a film. Speaking about the show turning into a film, she shared that watching it back brought back so many emotions.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress told IANS,“It was an intense experience for me, reliving Kainaaz's journey and seeing how far the project had come. It reignited memories of the long days of shooting in such challenging but beautiful locations. It also made me reflect on the incredible team we had-everyone brought their passion and commitment to this story. Seeing the final product really reminded me of how powerful storytelling can be and what a bunch of sincere, honest, and good people can achieve when united by their love for a story.”