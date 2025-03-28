403
Valeura, Sprott Physical, Loblaw At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.15 Friday. Sprott Physical is expected to report for Q4 2024.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $197.09 Friday. Loblaw today announced the appointment of three external healthcare advisers to its Patient Care and Quality Committee of the Board of Directors. Adalsteinn Brown , PhD: Currently Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, Dr. Brown has extensive experience in healthcare policy and governance.
Dr. Susan Shaw is a recognized leader in healthcare quality improvement and patient safety.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.43 Friday. Valeura reports that all of its personnel are accounted for and safe following Friday morning's earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar. While certain buildings in Thailand were damaged, Valeura has confirmed that all of its facilities in the offshore Gulf of Thailand remain operating safely, with no immediate indications of damage.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $154.45 Friday. No news stories today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $37.88 Friday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.82 Friday. No news stories today.
AuQ Gold Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
BluMetric Environmental Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.22 Friday. No news stories today.
Cantex Mine Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 24 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Namsys Inc. (V) ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.31 Friday. No news stories today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.25 Friday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.85 Friday. No news stories today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.12 Friday. No news stories today.
Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.02 Friday. No news stories today.
Equinox Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.00 Friday. No news stories today.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $224.16 Friday. No news stories today.
Fortuna Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.99 Friday. No news stories today.
Green Impact Partners Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Friday. No news stories today.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $54.46 Friday. No news stories today.
Highlander Silver Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.94 Friday. No news stories today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $18.04 Friday. No news stories today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.09 Friday. No news stories today.
Meridian Mining UK Societas (T) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.50 Friday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.07 Friday No news stories today.
Power Corporation of Canada Subordinate Voting Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.93 Friday No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited Ordinary Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.97 Friday No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.49 Friday No news stories today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Friday No news stories today.
Sanu Gold Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33.5 cents Friday No news stories today.
Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Friday No news stories today.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.89 Friday. No news stories today.
SSR Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.63 Friday. No news stories today.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.94 Friday. No news stories today.
Thor Explorations Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Titan Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $38.79 Friday. No news stories today.
