New Bridge To Ease Traffic, Connect Bur Dubai To Dubai Island

As part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and accommodate rapid urban growth, a major new bridge will be constructed over Dubai Creek, the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) announced on Sunday, April 6.

The project is part of the wider Al Shindagha Corridor Development, one of the RTA's most strategic infrastructure initiatives.

The bridge will be approximately 1,425 metres long with four lanes in each direction, and a total capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour. Positioned between the Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid Development area, the bridge will rise 18.5 metres above the creek, providing a 75-metre-wide navigational channel to allow smooth passage for marine traffic.

In addition to easing vehicle congestion, the project includes dedicated pedestrian and cycling tracks with elevators on both ends, as well as 2,000 metres of surface roads to link the new structure to existing networks in Bur Dubai and Dubai Islands.

This bridge is a key component of the Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project, which spans 13km and includes 15 intersections. The corridor will serve vital areas such as Deira, Bur Dubai, Dubai Islands, Deira Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid.

"The project is expected to benefit around one million people. Furthermore, the development of the corridor will reduce travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes , yielding an estimated saving of nearly Dh45 billion over 20 years," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

>15 areas covered

To start the construction of this new bridge, the RTA has awarded a contract worth Dh786 million to Dubai Holding.

The bridge also falls under a broader Dh6-billion traffic solutions agreement between RTA and Dubai Holding. This ambitious plan will upgrade infrastructure across 15 major communities including Dubai Islands, Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Palm Beach Towers, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Arjan, Majan, Liwan (Phase 1), Nad Al Hamar, Villanova, and Serena.

It also includes improvements in five key development zones:

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC): Four new entry/exit points and flyovers to double capacity and reduce travel time by 70 per cent.Dubai Production City: New bridges from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, reducing travel time by 50 per cent.Business Bay: Upgraded interchanges and a pedestrian bridge at Al Khail Road intersection, reducing internal road congestion by 30 per cent.

Palm Jumeirah: Acceleration/deceleration lanes and two new pedestrian bridges, improving flow and reducing travel time by 40 [pr cent.Dubai International City (Phase 3): Widened entrances, new lanes, and upgraded intersections from Al Manama Street will cut travel time from 15 minutes to five.

Amit Kaushal, Group CEO of Dubai Holding, stated: `'This initiative will significantly improve access to Dubai Islands, facilitating smoother mobility for residents and visitors.'