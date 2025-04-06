Tsunoda Has 'Mixed Feelings' After 12Th-Place Red Bull Debut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Suzuka, Japan: Yuki Tsunoda said he had "mixed feelings" after finishing out of the points in 12th place in his Red Bull debut at his home Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Japanese driver was thrust into the hot seat when Red Bull called him up to replace the underperforming Liam Lawson last week, just two races into the season.

Tsunoda had a difficult debut after starting from a lowly 14th place on the grid, as teammate Max Verstappen won the race ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"It's tough today because I wanted to at least finish in the points," said Tsunoda, who had targeted a podium finish ahead of the race.

"I am happy with the race in terms of what I have learnt but not in terms of result, so it's mixed feelings."

Tsunoda finished five places ahead of Lawson, who returned to Red Bull's sister team RB when the Japanese driver stepped up to replace him.

Lawson was also unable to score any points in his two races with Red Bull.

Tsunoda showed glimpses of his potential over the four days in Suzuka and said his "confidence level is now completely different".

The 24-year-old vowed to make the most of the experience at next week's Bahrain Grand Prix.

"I need to reset before Bahrain and I am sure compared to what I was feeling, in terms of car and in terms of confidence, it will naturally be better there," he said.

"I will understand more about the car and I am excited for the next one, I just need to do better in qualifying."

Red Bull principal Christian Horner said Tsunoda had given a "solid performance".

"The nature of the race meant overtaking was hard to come by throughout," he said.

"But he made some ground and will only improve as he continues to settle into the team the next few races."