Le Pen striped from seeking political office
(MENAFN) Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally (RN) party, has been banned from seeking public office following a court ruling in Paris. The 56-year-old MP was found guilty of embezzling EU funds, alongside several other lawmakers, in a case involving the diversion of over €3 million between 2004 and 2016. The funds were intended for European Parliament aides but were redirected to national staff.
Le Pen’s political ban, which took effect immediately, came after the French Constitutional Council confirmed the legality of imposing a “provisional execution” of the ban. Despite the ruling, Le Pen left the court before the judge finished reading the verdict. The ban prevents her from running for public office, even if she appeals the decision.
A prominent figure in French politics, Le Pen ran for president three times, with Emmanuel Macron defeating her by less than 10 percent in the 2022 election. She is known for her opposition to EU policies, particularly on immigration and the war in Ukraine. While she currently leads the RN faction in the National Assembly, Le Pen stepped down as party leader in 2022, passing the role to Jordan Bardella.
