Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 3,471, Thailand 24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (KUNA) -- Authorities in Myanmar announced on Sunday that the victims of the earthquake that hit the country recently rose to 3,471 dead and 4,671 injured.
Similarly in Thailand, the death toll rose to 24, with 17 dead in a skyscraper in Bangkok, while 77 people remain missing.
Myanmar's state media said that 214 people were still missing, adding that the earthquake that recorded 7.7 on the Richter scale on March 28 caused widespread devastation in many cities, especially Mandalay which is currently witnessing severe damage to its infrastructure and residential buildings.
Additionally, the Thai Meteorological Department added that eight additional earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar between last Friday and Saturday, ranging from 1.7 to 3.8 on the Richter scale at depths ranging from 3 to 10 kilometers, centered 40 to 353 kilometers northeast of Mae Hong Son. (end)
