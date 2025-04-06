403
Deliveroo Celebrated Eid with Community at Mubarakiya
(MENAFN- Deliveroo) In a heartwarming celebration of Eid, Deliveroo brought festive cheer to the vibrant streets of Mubarakiya with a specially branded Eid-themed delivery bike. The initiative aimed to spread the spirit of the holiday, creating memorable moments with the community.
Dressed in a traditional Kuwaiti Eid outfit, a Deliveroo rider, and a content creator, Hassan Almutawa took to the bustling marketplace of Mubarakiya, delighting lucky passersby with an assortment of traditional sweets and refreshing drinks, where they enjoyed delicious offerings from local favorites, including Nagwa, Aseer Time, and Papa Kanafa, as the rider spread joy and festive spirit throughout the area.
The vibrant Mubarakiya district, known for its rich cultural heritage and lively atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for this unique celebration. As families and friends gathered to enjoy the local sights and sounds, the presence of Deliveroo bike brought smiles and excitement, creating better moments with the community during this festive holiday.
