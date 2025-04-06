MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Construction robotics: Okibo brings painting robot to America

April 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Okibo , a developer of construction robotics, is opening its US headquarters in Englewood, New Jersey, and the official launch of its EG7 robot in the American market.

After establishing its US base in 2024, Okibo's fully autonomous, AI-guided painting and drywall finishing robots are already active on major American construction sites, having covered more than one million square feet in Europe.

The EG7 is a next-generation, battery-powered robot requiring zero site preparation, external references, or technical expertise to operate. Unlike systems that depend on external markers or BIM tools, the EG7 uses a patented AI-driven 3D scanning and real-time modeling algorithm for navigation and execution.

It can finish an average of 1,000 square feet per hour, operating completely independently – no cords, pumps, or Wi-Fi required.

Key features of the EG7 Include:



Fully independent : No external pump, hose, cords, sensors, Wi-Fi/5G, or site prep required.

Compact and lightweight : Weighs just 800 pounds and is only 27 inches wide – fits through standard doorways and tight spaces.

Modular design : Quick-detach manipulator and interchangeable components (for example, hopper to dust collector) for various applications.

Omnidirectional swerve drive : High maneuverability in confined environments like residential, multifamily, and office projects.

Standard club cart 5kWh batteries : Reliable, long-lasting, and easily replaceable. CE certified : Compliant with multiple machine safety and electromagnetic compatibility standards.

Nadav Shuruk, COO and co-founder of Okibo, says:“In an industry rapidly adopting technologies to enhance safety and performance, Okibo robots require no setup or technical skills to operate.

“They reduce dust, improve air quality, and eliminate common physical injuries on site – robots don't fall off ladders or suffer repetitive strain injuries.”

As the construction industry faces a looming labor crisis – the National Center for Construction Education and Research projects 41 percent of the workforce will retire by 2031 – Okibo offers a critical solution.

Shuruk says:“Younger generations raised on technology expect safer, more efficient job sites. Okibo helps firms meet those expectations.”