5 Asian Countries Arrest 435 People for Child Crimes
(MENAFN) A global investigation resulted in a significant law enforcement operation, leading to the capture of 435 individuals across several countries, including South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, targeting individuals involved in child exploitation crimes.
The joint effort by these nations marks a major step in the fight against online child abuse.
South Korea took the lead in the operation, detaining 374 people, with 258 of them being arrested for possessing or viewing material related to child sexual abuse, based on a news agency.
Among those arrested in South Korea, 74 were content creators, and 42 were involved in distributing such materials. The authorities' actions highlight their commitment to tackling digital exploitation head-on.
In Hong Kong, authorities arrested seven individuals, including a teenager who had taken intimate photographs of his younger sister.
According to a Chinese news agency, the operation was the result of collaborative intelligence sharing between Hong Kong and law enforcement agencies from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, along with South Korea.
Bonnie Ngan Hoi-ian, the Chief Inspector of the Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau in Hong Kong, stated that the international exchange of intelligence led to the arrest of suspects ranging from ages 13 to 68 between February 24 and March 28.
Japan also saw significant arrests, with 111 individuals detained on charges related to child prostitution and child pornography violations, as reported by a news agency. Additionally, 21 men were arrested in Singapore in connection with similar offenses.
A representative from the National Office of Investigation emphasized the severe consequences of such crimes, stating, "These crimes cause irreparable harm to children and require a strong international response, as digital exploitation transcends borders."
The sweeping operation underscores the importance of global cooperation in combating child exploitation.
