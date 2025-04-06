PM Modi To Inaugurate India-Assisted Railway Projects In Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura

MENAFN - IANS) Anuradhapura, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a ceremonial Guard of Honour from the Sri Lankan Air Force upon his arrival at the historic city of Anuradhapura, where he, along with Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will inaugurate major India-assisted infrastructure projects.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the upgraded railway track of the Maho-Omanthai line and the newly constructed signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway segment.

Both projects have been developed with Indian assistance, further deepening the robust infrastructure partnership between the two nations.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was warmly received by President Dissanayake. Sharing a moment from the visit on X, the Prime Minister posted, "In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake."

Both leaders will also visit the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, which holds immense spiritual and civilizational significance for India and Sri Lanka. The temple is home to a Bodhi tree believed to have been grown from a sapling brought from India by Theri Sanghamitta, daughter of Emperor Ashoka.

Highlighting the importance of the visit on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "On April 6, President Dissanayake and the Prime Minister will travel together to the historic city of Anuradhapura. They will pay their respects at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, which holds a special significance in the India-Sri Lanka Civilizational Partnership. The sapling brought by Theri Sanghamitta from India was planted in the precincts of this temple."

"During the visit to Anuradhapura, the two leaders will also inaugurate two India-assisted projects. The Prime Minister will then leave for home later on April 6," he added.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony at Anuradhapura Railway Station, local residents gathered in large numbers to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

Expressing joy, a local told IANS, "I am very happy. We all are really happy. We are proud that the Indian Prime Minister is here. We hope our city grows like this."

Speaking to IANS, another resident said, "We thank PM Modi for coming here for the inauguration. This railway was very important for us."

The upgraded railway projects have been executed by IRCON International Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

Speaking to IANS, IRCON CMD Hari Mohan Gupta said, "Today, is a very fortunate day that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Sri Lanka together are dedicating to the nation an upgraded railway project spanning 128 kilometres."

On Saturday, PM Modi and President Dissanayake held comprehensive discussions aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi was also conferred the prestigious Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan, one of the country's highest civilian honours, underscoring the enduring friendship and deep-rooted historical ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The day also saw the signing and exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across multiple sectors, with both leaders jointly unveiling key India-supported initiatives.