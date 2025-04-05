Wathnan Racing's Hit Show Storms To Glory At Dubai World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline, took place at Meydan yesterday, marking a thrilling highlight in the global racing calendar.

The 2000m contest, with a staggering $12,000,000 in prize money, lived up to its reputation as one of the most iconic events in the sport.

Hit Show (Candy Ride) delivered a stunning performance to win the race, securing his first Group 1 victory. The five-year-old is trained by Brad H. Cox and owned by Wathnan Racing. Florent Geroux was in the saddle for this remarkable win.

The race began with Hit Show jumping off well but quickly settling in eighth position, just behind Japanese raider Wilson Tesoro (Kitasan Black).

The early pace was set by Walk Of Stars (Dubawi), while Mixto (Good Magic) travelled in second, half a length behind Walk Of Stars but positioned on his outside.

Hit Show remained in the same position at the final turn, but by then, he was much closer to the leaders as the race became more competitive, travelling strongly and looking for a gap.

Once in the clear, the five-year-old showed his impressive acceleration, passing rivals one by one. With a powerful surge, he soon overtook Mixto, who had long given the illusion of being able to win, but Hit Snow proved too strong, crossing the line to win by half a length.

Mixto finished second, while the hot favourite, Forever Young (Real Steel), finished in third. This marked a 1-2 finish for the US-bred horses in the Dubai World Cup.

Hit Show is out of Actress (Tapit), a winner of the Gr.2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico and the Gr.3 Comely Stakes at Aqueduct. Actress is a daughter of Milwaukee Appeal (Milwaukee Brew), who was a runner-up in the Gr.1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland and the Gr.1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga.