U.S., Saudi Arabia plan to hold talks over nuclear technology transfer
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding potential access to US nuclear technology and uranium enrichment, according to US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the kingdom next month, Wright indicated that a comprehensive energy cooperation agreement is anticipated in the near future, with a more specific nuclear deal likely to follow within months.
“I think in the short run, we’ll sign a broader agreement about cooperation across the energy space in partnerships, in investments, in investigations. Nuclear is certainly one of those areas,” Wright told a news outlet on Sunday.
He further elaborated on the timeline for a nuclear-specific agreement, stating, “To get a specific agreement to partner on commercial nuclear development in Saudi Arabia, that’ll take a little bit longer, that’ll be months, not weeks, but you’re gonna get there. I think it’s likely.”
Wright emphasized that any nuclear agreement would necessitate Saudi Arabia entering into a "123 Agreement" with the United States. This legal framework, mandated by the US Atomic Energy Act, is designed to ensure that civilian nuclear cooperation does not contribute to the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
“That won’t happen without that agreement. We’ll need a 123 agreement and a broader, specific framework for how we’re going to cooperate together and how things will work,” Wright affirmed.
Saudi Arabia has consistently sought support from the United States to establish a nuclear energy program, aiming to broaden its economic base beyond oil dependency. However, previous discussions have faltered because the kingdom has hesitated to accept US stipulations designed to curb the development or spread of nuclear weapons.
Next month, Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a visit interpreted as a sign of strengthening strategic relations and enhanced economic collaboration with the Gulf state.
