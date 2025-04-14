403
Former Presidential Candidate Says NATO Needs Romania to Launch WWIII
(MENAFN) Calin Georgescu, once a candidate for the Romanian presidency, has stirred controversy with his assertion that NATO aims to “launch World War III from Romania.”
In a conversation with an American journalist, Georgescu argued that his firm dedication to peace was a central factor in the decision to disqualify him from the presidential race.
The conservative figure, recognized for his sharp opposition to NATO, the European Union, and Western backing of Ukraine, achieved a surprising success during the initial round of Romania’s presidential election last November, earning 23 percent of the popular vote.
Nevertheless, the nation’s Constitutional Court quickly intervened, invalidating the outcome due to supposed “irregularities” in his campaign. Subsequently, Georgescu was denied the opportunity to seek political office again.
During his appearance on Carlson’s podcast on Thursday, Georgescu reiterated his belief that NATO intends to “launch… World War III from Romania.”
He emphasized Romania’s strategic position, pointing to the presence of the “largest military base of NATO” within its territory and its 380-mile (612 km) shared border with Ukraine as key reasons for his concerns.
