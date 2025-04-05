South Korea's Agricultural Exports Rise 7.9% In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture announced today that the countrys exports of agricultural products and food items rose by 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching a new record high.

In a statement, the ministry said that exports of agricultural and food goods amounted to $3.18 billion from January to March, compared to $2.95 billion during the same period last year, the highest figure ever recorded for a first quarter.

Exports of agricultural machinery, agricultural chemicals, and other related products also increased by 2.3 percent year-on-year, reaching $704.1 million.

In terms of global markets, Korean food exports to the United States rose by 21.7 percent to $487 million, while exports to the European Union and the United Kingdom surged by 34.1 percent, reaching $222 million.

Additionally, South Koreas exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries grew by 37.9 percent, totaling $81 million.