South Korea's Agricultural Exports Rise 7.9% In Q1
Seoul: South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture announced today that the countrys exports of agricultural products and food items rose by 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching a new record high.
In a statement, the ministry said that exports of agricultural and food goods amounted to $3.18 billion from January to March, compared to $2.95 billion during the same period last year, the highest figure ever recorded for a first quarter.
Exports of agricultural machinery, agricultural chemicals, and other related products also increased by 2.3 percent year-on-year, reaching $704.1 million.
In terms of global markets, Korean food exports to the United States rose by 21.7 percent to $487 million, while exports to the European Union and the United Kingdom surged by 34.1 percent, reaching $222 million.
Additionally, South Koreas exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries grew by 37.9 percent, totaling $81 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment