Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Travel to Ukraine After Attack
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on United States President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of seeing the realities of the war firsthand.
In an interview on Sunday, Zelenskyy implored, "We want you to come", adding in English, "Before any kind of decisions or negotiations, come and see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead."
His message was a direct invitation meant to counter rising misinformation and to convey the human toll of the conflict.
Zelenskyy’s plea came shortly after a deadly Russian strike on the northeastern city of Sumi, which, according to Ukrainian officials, resulted in the deaths of 34 individuals and left 119 others wounded.
The attack underscored the ongoing brutality of the conflict and reinforced Zelenskyy’s urgency in appealing to American leadership.
He expressed concern over the growing traction of Russia’s perspective within American discourse. Zelenskyy noted that the Kremlin’s viewpoint was frequently "prevailing" in the U.S., highlighting "the enormous influence of Russia’s information policy on US politics and politicians." This, he implied, could be skewing public opinion and affecting foreign policy decisions in Washington.
In past statements, Trump had controversially claimed that Ukraine bore responsibility for the war, suggesting the country “should have never started it”, and had even labeled Zelenskyy a “dictator.” These remarks have added to Ukraine’s anxiety over the future of U.S. support.
When asked directly whether he still believed the United States stood behind Ukraine, Zelenskyy hesitated before responding. "Even in this pause of mine there’s a problem. I want to answer truthfully … the US is our strategic, strong partner. But the pause is doubt," he admitted.
He warned that European nations are also concerned about the possibility of a waning U.S. commitment.
Despite the uncertainty, Zelenskyy affirmed Ukraine's determination to persist, even in the absence of American aid. "We will suffer great losses — human and territorial. But this is our destiny, our land, our life. One way or another, we will end this war," he concluded.
