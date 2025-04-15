403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polish Foreign Minister Says Putin is 'mocking Trump's goodwill'
(MENAFN) Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "mocking the goodwill" of United States Leader Donald Trump during a press briefing on Monday.
His remarks came after an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting held in Luxembourg, where Sikorski expressed his dismay over a new series of Russian offensives targeting Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih and Sumy regions.
Sikorski said he was "shocked by the latest wave of Russian attacks," particularly the deadly strike on the city center of Sumy.
The assault, which took place on Sunday, involved two ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions. The bombardment claimed the lives of at least 34 individuals and left 117 others wounded.
The incident occurred just two days after Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had a face-to-face meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg. In the aftermath of the Sumy attack, Trump stated that Moscow had assured him the strike was "a mistake."
Despite this, Sikorski emphasized that "Ukraine unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire over a month ago," highlighting the recent attacks as "shameful" and a blatant act of "mocking" Ukraine’s cooperative stance.
He further argued that these aggressive maneuvers should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. government, urging it to recognize the Kremlin’s real motives. “I hope that President Trump, the US administration, will see that Russian leader Vladimir Putin mocks their goodwill, and I hope that the right decisions will be made,” Sikorski said.
In a separate statement released Sunday, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the violence, asserting, "The attack on civilians on Palm Sunday shows that Russia's goal is not peace, but the destruction of the Ukrainian nation."
The Ministry denounced the Sumy incident as "a barbaric strike."
His remarks came after an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting held in Luxembourg, where Sikorski expressed his dismay over a new series of Russian offensives targeting Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih and Sumy regions.
Sikorski said he was "shocked by the latest wave of Russian attacks," particularly the deadly strike on the city center of Sumy.
The assault, which took place on Sunday, involved two ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions. The bombardment claimed the lives of at least 34 individuals and left 117 others wounded.
The incident occurred just two days after Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had a face-to-face meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg. In the aftermath of the Sumy attack, Trump stated that Moscow had assured him the strike was "a mistake."
Despite this, Sikorski emphasized that "Ukraine unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire over a month ago," highlighting the recent attacks as "shameful" and a blatant act of "mocking" Ukraine’s cooperative stance.
He further argued that these aggressive maneuvers should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. government, urging it to recognize the Kremlin’s real motives. “I hope that President Trump, the US administration, will see that Russian leader Vladimir Putin mocks their goodwill, and I hope that the right decisions will be made,” Sikorski said.
In a separate statement released Sunday, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the violence, asserting, "The attack on civilians on Palm Sunday shows that Russia's goal is not peace, but the destruction of the Ukrainian nation."
The Ministry denounced the Sumy incident as "a barbaric strike."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment