403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Roadside Bomb Leave 3 Police Officers Dead, Injures 16 in Pakistan
(MENAFN) A roadside bomb blast killed more than three police officers and injured 16 others on Tuesday in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, authorities confirmed.
The attack targeted a police truck transporting personnel from a training center in Kalat district. The vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Kund Masuri area of Mastung district, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.
According to Rind, "The condition of two injured is critical." He further noted that victims have been transported to local hospitals, with those severely wounded being transferred to Quetta for specialized care.
The officers were part of the Balochistan Constabulary and had been deployed to provide security at a sit-in protest organized by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).
Emergency protocols were enacted at Bolan Medical College Hospital and Civil Hospital Quetta to treat the casualties. Initial reports indicated 19 officers were wounded.
The attack targeted a police truck transporting personnel from a training center in Kalat district. The vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Kund Masuri area of Mastung district, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.
According to Rind, "The condition of two injured is critical." He further noted that victims have been transported to local hospitals, with those severely wounded being transferred to Quetta for specialized care.
The officers were part of the Balochistan Constabulary and had been deployed to provide security at a sit-in protest organized by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).
Emergency protocols were enacted at Bolan Medical College Hospital and Civil Hospital Quetta to treat the casualties. Initial reports indicated 19 officers were wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment