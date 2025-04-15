Akshay Kumar On Jallianwala Bagh: Only Know What The History Book Taught Me

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was in the capital for the premiere of his upcoming film“Kesari Chapter 2” for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and other politicians, said that he only knew what the history book taught him when it came to the topic of Jallianwala Bagh.

On April 15, ahead of its release, "Kesari: Chapter 2" had its grand premiere in Delhi. The special screening was attended by several prominent political leaders and dignitaries. The event saw Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Minister Anurag Thakur.

Talking about the premiere, Akshay said,“We are very grateful that sir has organized and hosted this whole thing, the whole premiere, whatever you may call it, and I just hope that people have loved it, or whoever, all the friends who have come here, and they must have seen the movie, but I would say, it's better you ask me what you thought about it.”

Akshay said he is very grateful and happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged lawyer-nationalist C. Sankaran Nair.

“I would say that I'm very, very grateful and happy that he has seen this and acknowledged it... But he knows about it, and he knew it from the beginning, and that's very kind of him to say, and it happened when the movie was getting released,” said Akshay.

A spiritual sequel to Kesari, the plot of“Kesari Chapter 2” is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centered around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay agreed that he only knew a bit about the massacre, which he read in history books.

“I didn't know about it, I didn't know about it, I had no idea about it, I just only know what happened in Jallianwala Bagh and till there only, I only know what the history book taught me, but history books never taught us about what happened after that,” he said.

Akshay hopes that the British government watches“Kesari Chapter 2”.

The actor said,“I just know about what happened in Jallianwala Bagh. Well, I just hope and I pray that he and the British government watch the movie and they realize what has gone wrong and they acknowledge it, and that's all. With folded hands, I say this.”

The film is set to release in theaters on April 18.