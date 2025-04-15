403
Russia Delivers Over 30 Tons of Aid Supplies to Myanmar
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the delivery of more than 30 tons of relief materials to Myanmar, which was recently devastated by a severe earthquake.
The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Leader Vladimir Putin and on the orders of Minister Alexander Kurenkov.
The consignment, flown aboard an Il-76 cargo aircraft, comprised essential provisions such as canned goods, various grains, sugar, and healthcare necessities.
According to the ministry, this action is part of Russia’s continual commitment to aiding communities facing crises.
However, the statement did not provide specific information regarding how the assistance would be distributed once on the ground.
Myanmar experienced a powerful 7.7 magnitude quake on March 28, resulting in numerous fatalities and significant damage to local infrastructure.
Official sources report that the natural disaster has taken the lives of over 3,600 individuals, while leaving many others wounded or unaccounted for.
