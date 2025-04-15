SP Leaders Spark Row On Ghori, Babur’S DNA; BJP And Congress Criticise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Indrajeet Saroj and Ramji Lal Suman have triggered controversy with remarks referencing Muhammad Ghori and Mughal Emperor Babur's DNA in Muslims, drawing sharp criticism from leaders across party lines.

SP MLA Indrajeet Saroj stirred the debate saying,“If temples in India had power, then Muhammad Ghori would not have come and looted the country.” His comment sparked backlash, especially from the ruling BJP.

Another SP Rajya Sabha MP, Ramji Lal Suman, also made a string of provocative statements during a programme at the party office.

“If you say Muslims have Babur's DNA, then tell us whose DNA you have. You say there is a temple under every mosque; then we'll say there's a Buddhist monastery under every temple,” he said.

He also took a jibe at the Karni Sena, saying,“We had heard of three armies – the Air Force, Army, and Navy. Now a new army has emerged among us.”

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad strongly condemned the statements.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Nishad said:“They keep making such remarks, and whatever support remains for them will disappear in the coming times. I don't know what the Samajwadi Party want. But no one will support the invaders. We are a free nation today because of those who sacrificed their lives. SP leaders might think they are being clever, but they're far removed from governance. They should speak within constitutional limits.”

Congress leader Ajay Rai also reacted and urged a shift in focus toward pressing national issues.

“The country is grappling with inflation, unemployment, corruption, and law-and-order failures. These are the real issues we must address,” he said.

Rai emphasised the inclusive nature of Sanatan Dharma and the need for unity.

“We are all religious, and our faith teaches respect for all. No religion or community should be insulted. That is our strength. The BJP government is failing on the promises of employment. They talked about providing two crore jobs, but where are they?” he said.

He concluded by saying,“Instead of making divisive statements, we should hold the government accountable for its failures, especially in creating employment opportunities.”